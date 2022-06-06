$82.10 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will report $82.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $53.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $379.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $385.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $498.42 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $14.52 on Monday. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $785.17 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,412. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 429,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 408,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ACM Research by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 152,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 70,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

