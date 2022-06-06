$892.63 Million in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will report sales of $892.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.70 million and the lowest is $881.55 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford purchased 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,482.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 750,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,123,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 249.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $233.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.01. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

