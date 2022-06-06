$9.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to report $9.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.83 billion and the highest is $9.67 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $37.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $39.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.99 billion to $36.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

