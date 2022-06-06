$9.42 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce $9.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.14 million and the highest is $10.23 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $44.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.33 million to $49.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.68 million to $133.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.29) EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $21.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.98. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $15,462,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $13,102,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $8,959,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 162,505 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 128,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

