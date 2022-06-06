$992.97 Million in Sales Expected for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $992.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $983.26 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Advantage Solutions reported sales of $849.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advantage Solutions.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADV opened at $4.45 on Monday. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.