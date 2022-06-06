A SPAC II Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 13th (NASDAQ:ASCBU)

A SPAC II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 13th. A SPAC II Acquisition had issued 18,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $185,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ASCBU opened at $9.95 on Monday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.03.

