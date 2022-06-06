Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

