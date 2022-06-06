AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.23 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.71.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.