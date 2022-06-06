Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $982.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,339,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 622,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after purchasing an additional 549,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

