Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) SVP Barry R. Goldman Sells 906 Shares

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AYI traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.47 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.76.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

