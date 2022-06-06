ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY opened at $1.40 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

