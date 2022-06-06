ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
AEY opened at $1.40 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
