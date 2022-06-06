Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

AHEXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is -152.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

