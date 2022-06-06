Adrian J. G. Coates Sells 110,925 Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) Stock

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating) insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 110,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £19,966.50 ($25,261.26).

Shares of THX opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £118.75 million and a PE ratio of -61.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.61. Thor Explorations Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

