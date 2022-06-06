AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of AdTheorent stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,466. AdTheorent has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

