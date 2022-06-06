Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $190.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.