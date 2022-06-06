AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

ACM opened at $70.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in AECOM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

