AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

