Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Lowered to Outperform at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 319.31% from the stock’s current price.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $7.87. 21,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,740. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.10.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

