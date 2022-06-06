Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris to €134.00 ($144.09) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($122.58) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €112.00 ($120.43) to €113.00 ($121.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

AEOXF stock opened at $140.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

