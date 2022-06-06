AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.24. 284,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,351. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,040.32 and a beta of 0.43. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,142,000 after buying an additional 184,557 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,002,000 after buying an additional 184,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

