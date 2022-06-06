Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.