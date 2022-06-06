Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
