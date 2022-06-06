Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

