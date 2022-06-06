Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

