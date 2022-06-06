Affimed to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affimed in a research note issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

AFMD opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $382.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Affimed by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 298,246 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Affimed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

