AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

