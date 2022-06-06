Ahren Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 13th (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Ahren Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 13th. Ahren Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Ahren Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ AHRNU opened at $10.03 on Monday. Ahren Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

