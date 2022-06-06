Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.70 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €1.70 ($1.83) target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.33) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.44) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of AF stock opened at €1.69 ($1.82) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.89. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

