Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.36. 28,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

