Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AIRI opened at $0.72 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.