Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €145.00 ($155.91) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €146.85 ($157.90).

Shares of AIR stock traded down €0.28 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €108.68 ($116.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($107.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.95.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

