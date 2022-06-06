Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.13 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

