Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) versus Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Head to Head Contrast

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $213.58 million 0.33 -$282.84 million ($1.60) -0.24 Astellas Pharma $11.55 billion 2.45 $1.10 billion $0.60 25.72

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astellas Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astellas Pharma has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akebia Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 6 0 0 2.00 Astellas Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 360.04%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -123.64% -266.13% -48.47% Astellas Pharma 9.66% 9.37% 5.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Astellas Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astellas Pharma beats Akebia Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients. It also offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate that is used to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with DD-CKD on dialysis; and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, the European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase targeted compounds worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Astellas Pharma (Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant. The company also offers mirabegron for the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity in pediatric patients; Vesicare for OAB treatment; Eligard to treat prostate cancer; Harnal/Omnic for benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, an antifungal agent. The company has a clinical trial collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; and an agreement with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. for the development of smartphone exercise support application. It also has strategic research alliance with Harvard University for the research and development of therapeutics and technologies of mutual interest; research collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop targeted radiotherapies using its Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platform, as well as agreement with Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. to evaluate ZEN-3694; and collaboration agreement with Cytokinetics, Incorporated. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Minovia Therapeutics Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of cell therapy programs for diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

