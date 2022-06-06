Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $250.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.