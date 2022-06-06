Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALIT. Stephens began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

ALIT opened at $8.81 on Monday. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

