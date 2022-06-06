Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

