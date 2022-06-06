Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 2,889 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,993.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALKT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.93. 465,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at about $776,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

