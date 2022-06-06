Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.29.

ALGM stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $269,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 155,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

