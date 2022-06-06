Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.29.
ALGM stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36.
In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $269,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 155,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
