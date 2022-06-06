Alpha Star Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 13th (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Alpha Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 13th. Alpha Star Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:ALSAU opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $533,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.