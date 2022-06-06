Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. 55,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,756. The stock has a market cap of $168.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.52. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

