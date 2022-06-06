ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $7.60 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.