ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $7.60 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

