Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) CFO Jason Darby Sells 4,317 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMAL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.15. 1,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 184,663 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

