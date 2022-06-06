Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,150,078. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $2,488.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

