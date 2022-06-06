Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

AMCR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,248,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,467,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 18,245.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 333,165 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after acquiring an additional 711,278 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

