American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Cut to $34.50

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

AAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,066,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,131,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 92,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,990. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,107,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.