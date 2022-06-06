American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded at Edward Jones

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $166.83 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.