American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will report sales of $152.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.70 million and the lowest is $151.80 million. American Public Education reported sales of $78.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $618.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $625.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $644.33 million, with estimates ranging from $633.38 million to $650.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

APEI stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. American Public Education has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $266.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 93.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Public Education by 1,526.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 61.1% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

