American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

