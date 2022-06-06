American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

