American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.
Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.
About American Software (Get Rating)
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.
