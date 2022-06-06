American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in American Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

