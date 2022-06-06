Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
TSE:USA opened at C$0.93 on Monday. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$167.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15.
Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Further Reading
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.