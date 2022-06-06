Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

AP opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

